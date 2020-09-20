1/1
Eugenia Rose "Jean" Kalamas
Eugenia 'Jean' Rose Kalamas

Formerly of Aliquippa

Eugenia "Jean" Rose Kalamas, 87, of Industry, formerly of Aliquippa was, met with smiles at Heaven's gate on September 14, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1933, and was the daughter of late John and Frances Kalamas.

Eugenia is survived by her sister, Wanda (Mike) Antonetti; sister-in-law, Cora Kalamasz; one special friend named Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Kalamasz; nephew, Dr. Thomas Antonetti and Jeffery Kalamasz; a great-nephew, Timothy; and great-niece, Charlotte.

Eugenia was a teacher at Aliquippa School District and Bethel Park School District where she taught elementary education for many years and was a P.A.S.R. member. She attended St. Blaise Roman Catholic Parish in Midland. She was an Angel on Earth. Always lending a helping hand, whether it was delivering meals, babysitting, reading, sewing, quilting, or baking. She loved her polkas, pierogis and spending time with family and friends. She taught us many things in life, but mostly to be kind and always smile.

At the request of Eugenia, there will be no visitation.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date announced by the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Beaver Area Library for the purchase of children's books.

We danced. We sang. We laughed. We kissed goodnight. Dobranoc Eugenia! We love you Always!

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
