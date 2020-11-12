1/
Eunice L. (Swogger) Espey
Eunice L. (Swogger) Espey

Aliquippa

Eunice L. (Swogger) Espey, 96, of Aliquippa, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Aliquippa on July 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys Swogger. She was a longtime member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Parish where she participated in Christian Mothers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Espey, and two sisters, Helen (Pete) Juber and Eleanor (Ralph) Householder.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Marilyn Matsey) Espey; two granddaughters, Amber (Devin) Phillis and April (Danny Stevens-Cleric) Espey; one great-granddaughter, Riley Phillis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.

Private interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Beaver County, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
