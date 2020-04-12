Home

Eva I. Simmons

Eva I. Simmons Obituary
Eva I. Simmons

Chester, West Virginia

Eva I. Simmons, 76, of Chester, W.Va., passed away, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Weirton.

Born, December 8, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Thayer and Gladys McMasters Beal.

Eva was a graduate of South Side High School. She worked for many years at Chaney's gas station in Chester.

In compliance with Ohio State regulations with concerns of the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held at the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL.

A celebration of Eva's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
