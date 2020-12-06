Eva Lillian
Douglass
South Beaver Township
Eva Lillian (Psik) Douglass, 85, of South Beaver Township, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on December 2, 2020.
Eva was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., to John and Elizabeth (Malicek) Psik on July 30, 1935. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She married Forrest Ray Douglass on May 19, 1956, in the Campbell Memorial United Presbyterian Church where they first met. Eva worked for the Prudential Life Insurance Company before making a home and raising her family. She returned to part-time work in customer service at the Beaver Falls Paint and Glass and the Enon Valley Cheese Factory enjoying both her work and customers. Eva was involved in her churches, singing in the choir for many years, her kids' 4-H club projects, Beaver Falls Garden Club and her Bunco/500 clubs of which she was a member for over 50 years. Eva's life truly revolved around her family and friends. She worked hard as a wife and homemaker and was a bit of a perfectionist in her own way; everything was homemade and much was home-grown. She was an avid gardener, sharing her produce with friends and putting up most of the vegetables, fruits, pickles, jams, jellies that the family consumed in the winters. She was also an excellent cook and baker, hosting family picnics, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eves for many years and always set a beautiful table. She was always interested in people and was a great conversationalist with a mischievous sense of humor. She loved to write and maintained long-distance relationships with her correspondence and cards. She welcomed everyone the kids brought home and was known especially for the beautiful cookie trays she made up for the neighborhood and family at Christmas.
Even more so, big sister Eve helped her Dad a lot with her younger sister and brother when they were growing up, creating a valued closeness; Eva as Mom listened to many conversations and supported whatever activities and interests the focus was on - even allowing the processing of pelts from Brian's trap line in the basement along with taxidermy experiments! Aunt Eve is remembered for the visits in the summers when her nieces and nephews were growing up working in the garden, picking wild berries and playing in the yard and, as Grandma, treasured for all her time, playing, sled-riding, crafting, making tea parties and meeting the bus. There was never a more certain fact than that Eva adored her grandchildren.
Eva was stubborn, fiery, a teaser, as well as a kind, generous, hospitable and gracious woman. She was a loving wife and a loyal friend. She was always willing to help and had a smile for everyone. She never lost her sense of humor.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mir Psik.
Eva is survived by her husband, Forrest; daughter, Beth Douglass and Jere Maddux , Ames, Iowa; son, Brian and Kim Douglass, South Beaver; sister, Mildred and Edward Matuga, Monaca; brother, John and Carole Psik, Patterson Heights; granddaughter, Nicole Douglass and Sean Hutton, East Palestine, Ohio; grandson, Joshua and Chelsea Douglass, Glenshaw; and two great-grandchildren, Sean Hutton, Jr. and Owen Hutton. Fourteen nieces and nephews as well as some loving in-laws and cousins also remain.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a memorial held at a later date. A private grave-side service will be held at the Seceder Cemetery on Georgetown Road with the Reverend C.F. Hoffman of the First United Presbyterian Church of Darlington officiating.
Arrangements have been made by the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Contributions in memory of Eva may be given to the First United Presbyterian Church of Darlington.
The family of Eva wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who helped care for her, Beth Wade, Sierra Barber, Mary Ann Ackerman, Linda and Norm Eicher, Wendy Schultz, Mary Sumner and the nurses from the Good Samaritan Hospice unit.