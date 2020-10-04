1/1
EVA M. CLARK
Eva M. Clark

Midland

Eva M. Clark, 99, of Midland, PA, departed this life on September 26, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Frank L. Clark, who preceded her in death on October 31, 2016.

Eva was born on December 24, 1920, in Beaufort, South Carolina, and was raised by George and Estelle Merrell in Aliquippa, Pa. She graduated from Aliquippa High School, and married the love of her life, Frank, on April 12, 1942. They made their home and raised their family in Midland, Pa. Eva and Frank were together for over 74 years.

Eva leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, Marcella Clark Belt, Frankie Clark Cox, Sharon Clark Caracter and Karen R. Clark; her sons-in-law Calvin Belt and Courtland Cox; her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends.

Her son, Leslie Clark, and son-in-law, William T. Caracter, also preceded her in death.

Eva now joins Frank and they will continue their life-long journey together. A Home-Going Celebration for both of their lives will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver. The Beaver County Special Unit will give full military honors to Frank at that time. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
