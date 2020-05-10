Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Eva May Powell

Eva May Powell Obituary
Eva May Powell

Beaver

Eva May Powell, age 94, of Beaver, formerly of New Brighton, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Eva was born October 2, 1925, in Rochester, Pa., to George and Eva (Russell) Cain. She married the love of her life, Ralph "Glenn" Powell on June 24, 1971.

Eva is survived by three daughters, Beverly (Robert) Messick, Sue Covalt, and Kathy Ash, all of Pennsylvania, and grandmother to several grandchildren, Ralph (Lesa) Herman, Jr., and Randy Herman of Bowling Green, Ohio, that loved her dearly and will forever miss her. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; her only son, Ralph D. Herman, Sr.; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Huddy.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
