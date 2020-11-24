1/1
EVELYN F. GEARY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn F. Geary

Aliquippa

Evelyn F. Geary, 95, of Aliquippa, (Hanover Twp.) died peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beaver Falls.

Born August 26, 1925, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Alma (Caler) Miller. A homemaker she attended the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Lokomski and Alexander Geary; her son, Charles Lokomski; two brothers, John and Fred Miller and a sister, Catherine Calhoon.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bill Crowley of Aliquippa; a daughter-in-law, Judy Lokomski of Rochester; her sister, Louise Bucklen of Raccoon Twp.; her three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Dan and Cindy and her great grandchildren, Ryan, Johnny, Breanna, Kate and Allie. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., where her services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dave Wilson officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.

Due to concerns with the current pandemic, face masks are required, social distancing and visits be brief. The family will have a memorial luncheon at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved