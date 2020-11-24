Evelyn F. GearyAliquippaEvelyn F. Geary, 95, of Aliquippa, (Hanover Twp.) died peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beaver Falls.Born August 26, 1925, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Alma (Caler) Miller. A homemaker she attended the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Lokomski and Alexander Geary; her son, Charles Lokomski; two brothers, John and Fred Miller and a sister, Catherine Calhoon.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bill Crowley of Aliquippa; a daughter-in-law, Judy Lokomski of Rochester; her sister, Louise Bucklen of Raccoon Twp.; her three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Dan and Cindy and her great grandchildren, Ryan, Johnny, Breanna, Kate and Allie. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.Friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., where her services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dave Wilson officiating.She will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.Due to concerns with the current pandemic, face masks are required, social distancing and visits be brief. The family will have a memorial luncheon at a later date.