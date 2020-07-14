1/1
EVELYN L. KNOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn L. Knott

Vanport

Evelyn L. Knott passed away peacefully at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Evelyn was born June 29, 1924, in Industry, the daughter of the late Christ and Harriett Hogue Aeschbacher.

She is survived by her sons, Fred J. "Rick" (Sherry) Knott, New Brighton and Dennis K. (Linda) Knott, Beaver; sister, Christine (Dick) Umstead; two grandchildren, Jason F. (Sharon) Knott, New Brighton and Kelly J. (Todd) Teapole, New Brighton; along with great-grandchildren, Rylie J. Teapole and Peyton R. Teapole and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucille Traylor, Shirley Parkinson, Christ Aeschbacher, Robert Aeschbacher, Betty Aeschbacher, Glenn Aeschbacher and Mary Jones.

Evelyn was a faithful and active member of Vanport Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.

Per Evelyn's request, there will be no visitation or memorial services. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vanport Presbyterian Church Mortgage Fund, 289 Georgetown Lane, Beaver, PA 15009.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Village and Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for all their kindness and loving care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved