Evelyn Shirley Young WarrenEconomy BoroughEvelyn Shirley Young Warren, 78, of Economy Borough, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home.Born December 30, 1941, in Baden, the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Schwartz Young. She was a graduate of Ambridge High School. Evelyn owned and operated Stanley's Economy Auto Supply for 35 years until retirement in 2006. She was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, Baden, where she served on the Board of Deacons, member of Ladies Aid Society; Project Linus; Esther Circle Bible Study; church treasurer and bookkeeper; Concord Sewing Group, and helped prepare dinners for the Ladle in Ambridge and other church functions. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Warren; three brothers, William, Clifford and Dale Young and four sisters, Vernice Irvin, Olive Faltenovich, Elizabeth Young and Alberta Contenta.She is survived by a son, Steven R. Warren and Julie Tucker, Economy Borough; a daughter, Ellen M. Warren, Cranberry Twp.; four grandsons, Christopher, Nathaniel, Devin and Aaron Warren; a sister, Jane Snodgrass, Satellite Beach, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Elaine Young, Baden and many nieces and nephews.A private family viewing and service were held on Thursday July 9, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment followed at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.