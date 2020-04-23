Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Therese Koehler


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Therese Koehler Obituary
Evelyn Therese Koehler

Darlington

Evelyn T. Koehler, age 87, of Darlington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her daughter's home surrounded by loving family.

Born January 31, 1933, in Duquesne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Stella Laschinsky Bost. Mrs. Koehler was a homemaker and a member of St. Monica Parish. Evelyn was a generous loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she also loved to cook, bake and set the table.

Surviving are five children, David (Esther) Koehler, Moon Twp.; Daniel (Nanci) Koehler, East Palestine, Ohio; Timothy (Annette) Koehler, Midland, Pa.; Anita (David) Campbell, Darlington, Pa.; and Thomas (Denise) Koehler, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Joan Bost, North Huntingdon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Koehler in 2015; a sister, Rita Repicky; and a sister, Alverna Locke.

Due to current health concerns, a private family viewing was held at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.

Interment was in Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -