F. Elaine (Mertz) McClellan
F. Elaine (Mertz) McClellan

Glenwillard

F. Elaine (Mertz) McClellan passed away on November 24, 2020, at the age of 82 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 30, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn M. (Ward) Mertz and William E. Mertz and sister of the late Kenneth H. Mertz.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard A. McClellan; her son, William (Bill) R. McClellan; Bill's fiancée, Liliana Vera-Santander; her daughter, Jill E. (McClellan) Leitsch; her son-in-law, George B. Leitsch; and her granddaughter, Amber M. Leitsch. Other loved ones left behind include her nieces, Melinda (Mertz) Simons and Heather (Mertz) Yalcinkaya and their families as well as Lindsay and Hunter Barnhart and Linda Zipparo.

Elaine spent most of her life in Glenwillard, Pa., where her family owned and lived on a small farm. At age twelve, she started playing the organ at the local United Methodist Church and would continue playing at various churches until the year before she passed.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 30, 2020, for a socially distanced fellowship at the Woodlawn American Baptist Church in Aliquippa, Pa., at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
