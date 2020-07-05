Fay Pearl SosterFormerly of West Deer TownshipFay Pearl Soster, born on February 12, 1931, passed away peacefully at sunrise on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a resident in the Concordia Villa at St Joseph in Baden, where she was recovering from a fall that occurred in January of this year. She lived with her son, Terry Soster in Fair Oaks for the past year and prior was a lifelong resident of West Deer Township.Fay enjoyed a wonderful 67 years of marriage to Urbano Soster, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was the "hostess with the mostest", entertaining family and friends at her home on weekends, holidays and special events.The gatherings included her children who survive her, Terry Soster and spouse, Mary Gordon Soster (Fair Oaks), Randy Soster and spouse, Janet Soster (West Deer Township) and Sharon Blotzer and spouse, Tom Blotzer (North Ridgeville, Ohio). She also enjoyed her six grandchildren and her sixteen great grandchildren. Fay also has a surviving sister, Joyce Jost (Fernandina Beach, Florida) and a brother, George Bowersox (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma).In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Bowersox.Fay was an avid Steeler fan who, even in her late eighties, would not hesitate to scream at the television with every Steeler score, fumble or interception. She enjoyed reading books, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She active in and kept close to a circle of friends at the Methodist Church of Bairdford, the West Deer Senior Center and the Baden Circle of Friends. She will be remembered lovingly by family and friends.A memorial service will be held in mid-July at the Bairdford Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.Any memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Church, 390 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, PA 15006 or Concordia Villa at St Joseph, 1030 West State Street, Baden, PA 15005-1338 .Arrangements were entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).