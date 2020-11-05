1/1
FILOMENA DECHELLIS
Filomena

DeChellis

Center Township

Filomena DeChellis, 94, of Center Township, passed away on November 1, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1926, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Adelina Rammuno.

In addition to her parents, Filomena was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Pasquale "Patsy" DeChellis; her son, David DeChellis; sister, Carolina Rammuno; brother and sister-in-law, Mario (Anna) Rammuno; brother-in-law, Panfilo Sciore and two nephews, Bruno Rammuno and Chrisenzio Sciore.

She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church, Center Twp.

Filomena is survived by her loving family, a daughter and son-in-law, Adele (David) Miller; a son, Michael DeChellis and a daughter-in-law, Terri DeChellis and her cherished grandchildren, Mark Miller, Michael (Sheela) Miller, Gregory (Amie) DeChellis, Matthew DeChellis. Kristen (Matthew) Spanyer and Andrew DeChellis; Filomena was blessed with seven great grandchildren, Isabella and Madalyn Miller, Owen DeChellis and Sophia, Kelsey, Ryan, and Toby Spanyer; a sister, Maria Sciore; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Arlene DeChellis, Elena (Panfilo) Della Sabina, Antonio DeChellis and a cousin, Iola Ventresca. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Filomena was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her excellent cooking, an avid gardener and skilled seamstress. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She worked as a seamstress at the former Queen City Cleaners and a custodian for the Center School District.

Visitation will be held in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496, on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of departing prayers at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon in the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Entombment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
