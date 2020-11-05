FilomenaDeChellisCenter TownshipFilomena DeChellis, 94, of Center Township, passed away on November 1, 2020.She was born June 26, 1926, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Adelina Rammuno.In addition to her parents, Filomena was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Pasquale "Patsy" DeChellis; her son, David DeChellis; sister, Carolina Rammuno; brother and sister-in-law, Mario (Anna) Rammuno; brother-in-law, Panfilo Sciore and two nephews, Bruno Rammuno and Chrisenzio Sciore.She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church, Center Twp.Filomena is survived by her loving family, a daughter and son-in-law, Adele (David) Miller; a son, Michael DeChellis and a daughter-in-law, Terri DeChellis and her cherished grandchildren, Mark Miller, Michael (Sheela) Miller, Gregory (Amie) DeChellis, Matthew DeChellis. Kristen (Matthew) Spanyer and Andrew DeChellis; Filomena was blessed with seven great grandchildren, Isabella and Madalyn Miller, Owen DeChellis and Sophia, Kelsey, Ryan, and Toby Spanyer; a sister, Maria Sciore; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Arlene DeChellis, Elena (Panfilo) Della Sabina, Antonio DeChellis and a cousin, Iola Ventresca. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Filomena was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her excellent cooking, an avid gardener and skilled seamstress. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.She worked as a seamstress at the former Queen City Cleaners and a custodian for the Center School District.Visitation will be held in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496, on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of departing prayers at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon in the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Entombment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.