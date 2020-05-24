Home

Florence Helen Lubic Obituary
Florence Helen Lubic

Harmony Township

Florence Helen Lubic, 89, of Harmony Twp., died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. May The Flight Of Angels Sing Thee To Thy Rest.

Born May 29, 1930, in Homestead, daughter of the late George and Helen Tomko, she was a member of Good Samaritan Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Lubic, 1992; one daughter, Nancy Lubic; one son, George Lubic; one brother, George Tomko; two sisters, Mary Gmuca and Rose Betler; three grandchildren, Stephen Lubic Jr., Emily Lubic and Andrew Venanzio.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Virginia Lubic and Robert and Doreen Lubic, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; one daughter and son-in-law, Millie and Carl Kraus, New Castle; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private family viewing was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Good Samaritan Parish. Interment followed at Economy Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
