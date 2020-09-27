Florence M. 'Flo' Courtney
Formerly of Wexford
Florence M. 'Flo' Courtney, age 100, of Beaver, formerly of Wexford passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Widow of Edward Courtney; preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Terry Smith (Lou) and five brothers and two sisters.
Flo is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friend, Donna Williams; and caregiver, Lisa.
The family would like to thank both the staff at Friendship Commons and Life Beaver for all of their loving care of Flo.
Family and friends received Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford, thomafuneralhome.com
. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church (St. Aidan Parish), Wexford. Masks and social distancing required at both the funeral home and the church.