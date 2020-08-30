1/1
Florence R. "Slim" (Snyder) Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence R. 'Slim' (Snyder) Johnston

Beaver Falls

Florence R. "Slim" (Snyder) Johnston, of Beaver Falls, passed away on August 17, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.

She was born on October 30, 1929, in Beaver Falls, to Royal Snyder and Mabel (Cooper) Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Johnston; her sons, Leonard R. Johnston II, and Erick L. Johnston; brother, Charles "Wayne" Snyder; and sister, Sheryl Rimbey.

Slim was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. She worked at Westinghouse in Beaver and K-Mart in Chippewa. Slim and her husband owned and operated the "Chuck Wagon" restaurant in Beaver Falls. She was an avid bowler and coached her daughter's youth softball team "The Silver Streaks."

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Tom) Stowe of Carey, Ohio, and sisters, Esta (Chuck) Weiss of Valencia, Juanita (John) Kast of Florida and Willa Jo "Billie" (James) Landsbach of Chippewa.

There were no services or visitation, as per her wishes.

Arrangements were handled by the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved