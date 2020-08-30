Florence R. 'Slim' (Snyder) Johnston



Beaver Falls



Florence R. "Slim" (Snyder) Johnston, of Beaver Falls, passed away on August 17, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.



She was born on October 30, 1929, in Beaver Falls, to Royal Snyder and Mabel (Cooper) Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Johnston; her sons, Leonard R. Johnston II, and Erick L. Johnston; brother, Charles "Wayne" Snyder; and sister, Sheryl Rimbey.



Slim was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. She worked at Westinghouse in Beaver and K-Mart in Chippewa. Slim and her husband owned and operated the "Chuck Wagon" restaurant in Beaver Falls. She was an avid bowler and coached her daughter's youth softball team "The Silver Streaks."



She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Tom) Stowe of Carey, Ohio, and sisters, Esta (Chuck) Weiss of Valencia, Juanita (John) Kast of Florida and Willa Jo "Billie" (James) Landsbach of Chippewa.



There were no services or visitation, as per her wishes.



Arrangements were handled by the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store