Floyd Emerson Bonzo
New Sewickley Township
Floyd Emerson Bonzo, age 93, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 PA-68, Rochester, PA 15074, followed by military honors. He will be laid to rest privately at the church cemetery.
Due to public health concerns of COVID-19, masks are suggested. Please practice social distancing measures and limit physical contact with others. If you wish, you can listen to the service live by parking in church lot and tuning in on your radio at 89.5 FM, or tune into the livestream on St. John's Burry's Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BurrysChurch/
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
