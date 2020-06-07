Franca 'Lilliana' Grippa
Aliquippa
Franca "Lilliana" Grippa, 94, of Aliquippa, was joyfully reunited with her husband after being apart for 50 years. She died peacefully, June 4, 2020, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born February 20, 1926, in Supino, Italy, and was the daughter of the late Cataldo and Rosina (Piroli) Agostini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amilcare Grippa; son-in-law, Alfred Rubino; a dear grandson, Cataldo Rubino; and four brothers, Mario, Domenico, Ramano and Roberto.
Lilliana was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.
In 1959 Lilliana came to America. She journeyed from Italy with her three small children to begin a new life with her husband in Aliquippa.
Lilliana was the pillar of her family. She was a strong, caring woman who offered guidance to her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Lilliana cherished trips with her family to Italy and Canada to visit her siblings, nieces and nephews and equally enjoyed when her family came to visit her in Aliquippa. She was proud of her Italian heritage and her family.
Lilliana was a loving mother, nonna and bis nonna to her children and grandchildren who she leaves behind to honor her life.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law and two sons and two daughters-in-law, Maria Rubino, with whom Lilliana resided with, Nino and Ardith Grippa, Loretta and Russell Markovich, and Argante and Geraldine Grippa; four beloved grandchildren, Cynthia Rubino and Ned Mitrovich, Amilcare Grippa and Ann Rubino, and Michael, and Mario Grippa; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Hanely and Sydni, Simone' Hanley and her fiancé Bobby, Isabella Grippa, Gianni Rubino and Lilliana Rubino; a sister and brother-in-law, Pina and Alberto Viola; and many loving nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends, especially Janet Walker who helped take care of Lilliana for several years and Carol Unis.
Private visitation will be held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Titus Church followed by private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, if desired, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Aliquippa
Franca "Lilliana" Grippa, 94, of Aliquippa, was joyfully reunited with her husband after being apart for 50 years. She died peacefully, June 4, 2020, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born February 20, 1926, in Supino, Italy, and was the daughter of the late Cataldo and Rosina (Piroli) Agostini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amilcare Grippa; son-in-law, Alfred Rubino; a dear grandson, Cataldo Rubino; and four brothers, Mario, Domenico, Ramano and Roberto.
Lilliana was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.
In 1959 Lilliana came to America. She journeyed from Italy with her three small children to begin a new life with her husband in Aliquippa.
Lilliana was the pillar of her family. She was a strong, caring woman who offered guidance to her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Lilliana cherished trips with her family to Italy and Canada to visit her siblings, nieces and nephews and equally enjoyed when her family came to visit her in Aliquippa. She was proud of her Italian heritage and her family.
Lilliana was a loving mother, nonna and bis nonna to her children and grandchildren who she leaves behind to honor her life.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law and two sons and two daughters-in-law, Maria Rubino, with whom Lilliana resided with, Nino and Ardith Grippa, Loretta and Russell Markovich, and Argante and Geraldine Grippa; four beloved grandchildren, Cynthia Rubino and Ned Mitrovich, Amilcare Grippa and Ann Rubino, and Michael, and Mario Grippa; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Hanely and Sydni, Simone' Hanley and her fiancé Bobby, Isabella Grippa, Gianni Rubino and Lilliana Rubino; a sister and brother-in-law, Pina and Alberto Viola; and many loving nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends, especially Janet Walker who helped take care of Lilliana for several years and Carol Unis.
Private visitation will be held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Titus Church followed by private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, if desired, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.