Dr. Francene E. Haymon Phillips
Pittsburgh
Dr. Francene E. Haymon Phillips, on September 8, 2020, joined the Eternal Crowd of Witnesses to the Resurrection of Christ.
Francene was born, May 11, 1945, at Pittsburgh Hospital to the blessed union of Elmer Haymon, Sr. and Esther Ruth Coward Haymon. She is a life-long member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She is a proud product of Belmar Elementary and George Westinghouse High. Francene attended Howard University prior to attending Shaw University where she earned a Bachelors. She earned her Masters, Doctorate, and Special Certification(s) through the University of Pittsburgh. Francene is Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA); a woman of distinction, awarded for outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of education. Dr. Francene retired after 33 years as a professor from Slippery Rock University; where among her roles she served as interim director of the Office of Minority Affairs. She was active in Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Phillips; daughter, Dakota A. Haymon; brother, Dr. Elmer Haymon, Jr.; and a host of relatives.
Home-Going Celebration, Friday, September 18, 2020. Friends are welcome 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Walk-Thru Guest Signing & Viewing. Worship Service to immediately follow at Bethesda United Presbyterian Church, 7220 Bennett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Family shall determine seating due to occupancy limitations. COVID-19 restrictions and precautions apply during viewing and service, Face covering, social distancing, etcetera.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.