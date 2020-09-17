Dear Frannie, Your transition has been such a shock and a terrible loss to me. You have been such a great friend and sister to me. We have been partners since we were six years old. Starting with Sunday School at Bethesda, until Graduating from Westinghouse 1963. We even remained friends in College and beyond. Though I have lost you God Has You, and He has taken over your care eternally. I love you my Sister, We will hang out again on the other side. Save me a seat next to you with God our Father Amen.



Alleen Bullock Jones

Friend