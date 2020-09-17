1/
Dr. Francene E. (Haymon) Phillips
Dr. Francene E. Haymon Phillips

Pittsburgh

Dr. Francene E. Haymon Phillips, on September 8, 2020, joined the Eternal Crowd of Witnesses to the Resurrection of Christ.

Francene was born, May 11, 1945, at Pittsburgh Hospital to the blessed union of Elmer Haymon, Sr. and Esther Ruth Coward Haymon. She is a life-long member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She is a proud product of Belmar Elementary and George Westinghouse High. Francene attended Howard University prior to attending Shaw University where she earned a Bachelors. She earned her Masters, Doctorate, and Special Certification(s) through the University of Pittsburgh. Francene is Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA); a woman of distinction, awarded for outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of education. Dr. Francene retired after 33 years as a professor from Slippery Rock University; where among her roles she served as interim director of the Office of Minority Affairs. She was active in Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Phillips; daughter, Dakota A. Haymon; brother, Dr. Elmer Haymon, Jr.; and a host of relatives.

Home-Going Celebration, Friday, September 18, 2020. Friends are welcome 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Walk-Thru Guest Signing & Viewing. Worship Service to immediately follow at Bethesda United Presbyterian Church, 7220 Bennett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Family shall determine seating due to occupancy limitations. COVID-19 restrictions and precautions apply during viewing and service, Face covering, social distancing, etcetera.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
Bethesda United Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 16, 2020
Dr. Francene Haymon-Phillips you were a mentor and friend to many people. I would like to thank you for your friendship and wish you God's speed.
Rest in peace my friend.
Richard Arnold, Ph.D.
friend
Dr.Richard Arnold
Friend
September 15, 2020
My Dear Frannie, You have been such a great friend/Sister to me for the last 69 years, Thank You So Much, for all of your love and So many Fun Times, I know You are resting with God our Father, but It hurts so much to lose you. I will hold my head up and always think of you with a smile and sometimes a few Tears. Love You So Much Sister. Alleen B. Jones.
Alleen B Jones
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dear Frannie, Your transition has been such a shock and a terrible loss to me. You have been such a great friend and sister to me. We have been partners since we were six years old. Starting with Sunday School at Bethesda, until Graduating from Westinghouse 1963. We even remained friends in College and beyond. Though I have lost you God Has You, and He has taken over your care eternally. I love you my Sister, We will hang out again on the other side. Save me a seat next to you with God our Father Amen.
Alleen Bullock Jones
Friend
September 15, 2020
I will miss my friend and sister, Dr. Francene, Haymon-Phillips. I have known her since coming to Pennsylvania in 1995. As colleagues in the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education, it was my great pleasure to serve with her.
Brenda Sanders Dede, Ed.D.
Friend
September 15, 2020
To the Haymon and Phillips families...I am so saddened to hear of Dr. Haymon's passing. I had the pleasure of working with her the past 18 years as a member of the PA Black Conference on Higher Education. She will be greatly missed. May God comfort and keep you during this difficult time.
Karla Roach
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dr. Francene Haymon-Phillips, you were such an encouragement to me personally and professionally over the years as we served the PA Black Conference on Higher Education. It was such a pleasure knowing and working with you. May you rest in peace.
Rev. Dr. John Craig
Friend
September 14, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Francene for a number of decades working together within the Pa. Black Conference on Higher Education. We will miss her engaging smile has she walked among us with purpose and confidence. She was a champion for the countless number of individuals whom she had assisted. May this intellectual powerhouse, exceptional communicator, and kind soul rest in peace. I extend my deepest sympathy to her family.
Larry Dowdy
Friend
