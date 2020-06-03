FRANCES CUTRONA
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Cutrona

Ambridge

Frances Cutrona of Ambridge, died Monday June 1, 2020, at the age of 70.

She was born March 28, 1950, in Rochester, Pa. to the late Eugene and Louanna (Rickard) Decker.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her first husband, a son and grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Shepherd, Sr.; five children, Michelle, Frank, Samantha, Nicole and Cindy; stepson, Milton Jr.; seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and was loved by many friends and family.

Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved