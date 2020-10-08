1/1
FRANCES G. RANKIN
Frances G.

Rankin

Rochester

Frances G. Rankin, 93, of Rochester, passed away October 5, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born December 10, 1926, in Freedom, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Florence Bird Whipple. She was a retired employee of Heritage Valley, Beaver. She was Lutheran by faith and a member of the former House of Mercy Evangelical Lutheran Church, Freedom. Fran was an avid Bingo player.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle S. Rankin, in 1999; a son and daughter-in-law, Gayle and Sue Patti; two sisters, Vera Krepps, and Mary DeVito; nine brothers, John, Ralph, Frank, Harold "Shinny", Thomas, Clarence "Fat", Roy, Tug, and Mike Whipple.

She is survived by one daughter, Faye P. Acon, Rochester; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Leslie Rizzi, Freedom; six grandchildren, Michelle, Jason, Jodi, Tina and her husband, Bob, Crystal, and Paige; four great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Faith, Tyler, and Karli, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family is having private visitation and services, limited to 25 people, masks must be worn.

Friends are invited to attend a committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Luke Whipple. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 201, Monaca, PA 15061.

The family extends special thanks to Kathy Shard for being Fran's hairdresser and friend for many years.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
