1/1
FRANCES H. MCCANDLESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances H. McCandless

Economy Borough

Frances H. McCandless, 83, of Economy Borough, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Sunday August 16, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.

She was born August 16, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Charles and Helen (Baumgartel) Feiertag. She worked in the cafeteria of Economy Elementary School, volunteered for Economy Ambulance and was a dental assistant for Drs. Dengle and Logan. She was an active member of New Hope Lutheran Church, Economy, where she sang in the choir and was involved in many church activities. Her passion in life was spending time with her family and especially babysitting her great granddaughter Lizzy.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were her husband, Charles McCandless and two sisters, Shirley Feiertag and June Parker.

She is survived by her three children, Chuck (Nancy) McCandless of Georgetown, Kay (Jeff ) Bauer of Aliquippa and Lori Hare, who resided with her; nine grandchildren, Chuck (Rita McCandless III of Steubenville, Ohio, Kristie (Ricky) Betke of Georgetown, Dan (Denise) McCandless of Hookstown, Jonathan ( Brianna) McCandless of Aliquippa, Teddi Bauer of Hubert, N.C., Joshua and Adam Bauer of Freedom, Amanda Hare and Willie King and Brandan Hare who resided with her; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Irene Vest of Hopewell Twp., and a nephew, Brian (Tara) Vest of N.J.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of a private family funeral service at 1 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Masks, social distancing, and the 25 people maximum mandate for public gatherings is in effect. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.

com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved