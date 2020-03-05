Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES GRABEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES J. GRABEC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES J. GRABEC Obituary
Frances J. Grabec

Ambridge

Frances J. Grabec, 91, of Ambridge, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kane Regional Living Community.

Born May 21, 1928, in Leetsdale, the daughter of the late Anton and

Kathryn Bartek Grabec. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church.

Surviving are two nephews, David and Shirley Nolsheim of Madeira Beach Fla. and Lawrence and Yvonne Cuda of Latrobe and one niece, Carol Harris of Kennedy Twp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Grabec and three sisters, Mary Dickey, Josephine Nolsheim and Helen Cuda.

Friends will be received on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church.

Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -