FRANCES (BRUNI) KARAS


1937 - 2020
FRANCES (BRUNI) KARAS Obituary
Frances (Bruni) Karas

Aliquippa

Frances (Bruni) Karas, 82, of Aliquippa, passed into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Born December 10, 1937, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late

Franco and Giusepina (Mattioli) Bruni.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Wallace, and by four sisters, Marie Fontana, Ida Dzikowski, Norma Radanovich and Fran Swan.

She is survived by her daughter, Julianne (Vince) Brancadora and her son, Ronald Karas; a granddaughter, Lexi; niece,

Michelle and nephews, Mark (Susan), David (Lisa), Brian (Kelly) and Ron Swan. Her granddaughter Lexi brought her the greatest joy and was the light of her life

Frances was an inspiration to all with her words of wisdom and her loving manner. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private family viewing will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.

com, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Her family wishes to thank Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center for their loving care and compassion during this illness. Special thanks are extended to her loving nurses, Crystal Brown and Chelsea Chen.

Donations may be made, in Frances's memory, to a .


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
