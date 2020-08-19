Frances L. McAfoose
Formerly of Baden and
Hopewell Township
Frances L. McAfoose, formerly of Baden and Hopewell Township and most recently a resident of Asbury Heights in Mt. Lebanon for the past 5 years, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born February 18, 1920, in Fenelton, Pa., she was the daughter of John Daniel and Olive Hindman Young.
Frances was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Aliquippa and loved her church family. Frances was also a member of the United Methodist Women.
Frances owned and operated her own beauty shop while residing in Baden. After closing her beauty shop and moving to Hopewell Township, Frances continued to work in various beauty shops in Beaver County. Even after formally retiring as a beautician, Frances continued to volunteer as a beautician at the former Aliquippa Hospital doing patient's hair. Frances loved her volunteer work, her family, her church, and being a homemaker.
One of Frances' favorite pastimes was to go to yard sales on Saturdays with her daughter. Frances also loved to cook and travel. One of her favorite trips and most memorable was to drive cross-country with her family to visit her sister, nephew and his family in California. Another was to Lake Tahoe to also visit family and enjoy the spectacular view of the mountains.
Frances married her sweetheart Floyd McAfoose while he was home on military leave before he was shipped overseas to fight in World War II. Frances was born on a small farm in Butler County and has seen a lot in her life time including World War II, food and gas rationing, and was born during the pandemic of 1920.
Frances is survived by her two children, Larry McAfoose of Hopewell and Sandy McAfoose Witkowsky (Frank) of Robinson Township. Frances is survived by nieces, Mrs. Joseph (Delores) McLaughlin of Beecher, Ill.; Shirley Fudoli of Butler; June Sneed of Texas, and Marci Deerfield of California. Frances is also survived by her nephews, Tom (Bonnie) McAfoose of Springville, Ind., Bob (Becky) McAfoose of Kittanning, Pa., and Jim (Patty) of Kittanning, Pa. Frances loved her many special friends and neighbors.
Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, on January 5, 2010. Frances was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Daniel and Olive Young; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ross and Mae McAfoose; sisters, Helen Geopfert, Esther Garing Ray, and Virginia Franko; a nephew, Ronald Milligan ; a brother-in-law, Nelson McAfoose; and a cousin, Gertrude Kettl.
The family wishes to thank all of her special friends and neighbors and the special people at Asbury Heights that cared for Frances over the past 5 years and enriched her quality of life in her aging years. Frances enjoyed many activities at Asbury including regular church services on Sunday, Bingo, painting, ceramics, and parties. Frances particularly loved having picnics with her son and daughter at Asbury. Frances celebrated her 100 th Birthday at Asbury Heights on February 18th, 2020, complete with a huge party and entertainment that was attended by friends, family, and residents of Asbury Heights.
Frances will be buried next to her beloved husband at Sylvania Hills in Rochester.
Friends will be received on Friday 2 to4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Aliquippa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Aliquippa, 2816 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.