Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Center Twp, PA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Donora, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES SANKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES MARIE "FRITZ" (BUCICH) SANKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES MARIE "FRITZ" (BUCICH) SANKO Obituary
Frances Marie 'Fritz' (Bucich) Sanko

Center Township

Frances Marie 'Fritz' (Bucich) Sanko, 89, of Center Township, formerly of Donora, passed away at the age of 89, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Moon Township, Pa.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, where a service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp.

A complete obituary will be in the Thursday edition of the Times.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -