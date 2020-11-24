1/1
FRANCIS F. SABELLA
Francis F. Sabella

Vanport

Francis F. Sabella, 81, of Vanport, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Elmcroft of Chippewa.

Raised in Monaca, Fran was a son of the late Felice and Mary (Selia) Sabella and a graduate of Monaca High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict. Fran was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Nova Chemical formerly Arco Chemical until his retirement. He lived the majority of his life in Vanport and attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Beaver. He enjoyed playing racquetball and frequented daily the local Beaver restaurants and numerous businesses. No one was a stranger to him and he was one to always lend a helping hand.

He will be sadly missed by his brother, Ernie (Patti) Sabella of Monaca, with whom he resided for the five last years of his life prior to moving to Elmcroft and his only sister, Rose Grant of Beaver. He also leaves a multiple of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Sabella, and Gilbert "Gibby" Selia.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Full military honors performed by the Beaver County Special Unit at 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.

Memorial contributions may be made in Francis's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, 1409 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
