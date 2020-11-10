1/1
FRANCIS W. "FRANK" LIBERATORE
Francis W. 'Frank' Liberatore

Center Township

Francis W. 'Frank' Liberatore, 86, of Center Twp., passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born February 17, 1934, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Henry and Anna (Svedok) Liberatore.

Frank retired from the tin mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Rita (Carucci) Liberatore; three daughters, Linda (Eric) Anderson, Davina (Paul) Kicos and Mechelle Fratangeli; his grandchildren, Ian, Kara and Jessica; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Chick and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rob Fratangeli.

Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
