Francis W. 'Frank' Liberatore, 86, of Center Twp., passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born February 17, 1934, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Henry and Anna (Svedok) Liberatore.
Frank retired from the tin mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Rita (Carucci) Liberatore; three daughters, Linda (Eric) Anderson, Davina (Paul) Kicos and Mechelle Fratangeli; his grandchildren, Ian, Kara and Jessica; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Chick and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rob Fratangeli.
Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.
