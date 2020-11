Francis W. 'Frank' LiberatoreCenter TownshipFrancis W. 'Frank' Liberatore, 86, of Center Twp., passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.Born February 17, 1934, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Henry and Anna (Svedok) Liberatore.Frank retired from the tin mill of LTV Steel in Aliquippa and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War.Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Rita (Carucci) Liberatore; three daughters, Linda (Eric) Anderson, Davina (Paul) Kicos and Mechelle Fratangeli; his grandchildren, Ian, Kara and Jessica; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Chick and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rob Fratangeli.Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com