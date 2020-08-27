Frank A. BelichFormerly ofHopewell TownshipFrank A. Belich, 95, formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away August 20, 2020.He was born June 6, 1925, in West Aliquippa and was the son of the late Joseph and Dora (Cerkovich) Belich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; a daughter, Joyce; and two brothers and five sisters.Frank is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Kerry Boyd; and four grandchildren, Cayla (Trent) Knight, Harley Boyd, Bailey Boyd and Brandon Mihalik. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Daelen, Harper, Landon and Hunter.A private Blessing service was held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.Frank was laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.