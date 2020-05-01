Home

Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
FRANK ALLEN LOVE


1937 - 2020
FRANK ALLEN LOVE Obituary
Frank Allen Love

New Sewickley Township

Frank Allen Love, age 83, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Born January 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Boyd and Luella Love.

He was the beloved husband of Susan Love; loving father of Jennifer (Rich) Coradi, Jeff (Ronda) Love, Richard Andreoli, Cynthia (Keith) Forsythe, and Sara (Justin) Sayre; Pap of Amanda, Kristin, Mariah, and Camron and dear brother of Carol Gathagan and James and Richard Love.

Due to our nation's current pandemic, private family services were held and interment took place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

Professional Arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
