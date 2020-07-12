Frank E. Musgrave



Tucson, Arizona



Frank E. Musgrave passed to the loving arms of Jesus on July 7, 2020.



Born December 13, 1925, in Freedom, Pennsylvania, he was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Ella Musgrave; two brothers; two sisters; and his son, James E Musgrave. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Sara J Musgrave and his daughters, Sara Kendall (Jay) and Mary Jane Beardmore. Frank also has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Frank and his young family arrived in Tucson, Ariz., in the late 50's. From the time he arrived, he enjoyed the outdoors of the desert Southwest. He spent many leisure hours exploring by jeep and hiking, camping and in a RV, in the desert, the mountains or at the lake. He spent several years after retirement as a tram driver in Sabino Canyon. He loved the history and features of the canyon.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



