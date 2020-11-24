Frank HorniakFormerly of EconomyBoroughFrank Horniak, 91, formerly of Economy Borough, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, in Franciscan Manor from a broken heart.Frank was born August 10, 1929, in Ambridge to the late Michael and Anna Harida Horniak. He worked at Armco Steel as a steel worker and Sears where he repaired lawn mowers. He was U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Good Samaritan Church in Ambridge, loved bowling, shopping, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.Preceding him in death in addition to his parents, were his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Horniak whom just passed away in October; son, Gary Horniak; two brothers, Mike and Adam and a sister, Eva Mccrea. We know they were all waiting at heaven's gates greeting him with open arms.He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Bill Prest of Freedom, and Jan and Sam Aloi of South Beaver Twp.; seven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of prayer service at 11 a.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the immediate family. Visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be required in the pews. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.