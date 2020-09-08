Frank John VlasicLeetsdaleFrank John Vlasic, age 87, of Leetsdale, passed away in his home on September 5, 2020, surrounded by family.Born in 1933 in Ambridge, Pa., Frank was the son of the late John and Anna Vlasic. He was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He managed Steel City Lumber Co. of Ambridge for decades and spent many years coaching little league baseball for Quaker Valley. Frank's greatest joy was spending time with his kids and grandkids.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Antoinette (Nanni) Vlasic; son, John (Cindy) Vlasic of Moon Township; daughter, Valerie (Gary) Stumpf of Rochester; grandchildren, Heather, Gary, Frankie, Johnny, and Lindsey; great-granddaughter, Sophie; and surrogate granddaughter, Jessica. He is also survived by sister, Helen Reed.In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, George (Ethel) Vlasic.A service was held on September 6 for family only; a memorial service will be planned in the future. The family wishes to thank the nurses from Allegheny Health Network. A special thanks to Patrick, his caretaker and good friend.The BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, was in charge of arrangements.