|
|
Frank P. Gentile
Center Township
Frank P. Gentile, 100, of Center Township, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020.
He was born November 2, 1919, in West Aliquippa, the son of Gaetano "Guy" and Maria (DiPillo) Gentile.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Maria (Pelino) Gentile; his beloved wife, Marie (DePace) Gentile who preceded Frank in death on July 28, 2019; three brothers, George, Tony and Guy; three sisters, Ann, Elizabeth and Virginia, and a stepbrother, Criscenco.
Frank was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Frank retired from J&L Steelworks as a foreman and also worked with John DiMattia building houses. He was also a member of the V.F.W. # 182 Center Twp. and Monaca Turners.
He is survived by five children, Mary Lou and Archie Montini, Gloria and Frank Bufalini, Donna Gentile, Frances and Alex Shahen and Frank Gentile; seven grandchildren, Robert (Natalie), Richard (Nicholette), Danielle (Jean Paul), Mark (Lyndsey), Paul (Rachel) Marie (David) and Gabriella and six great grandchildren, Gia, Stephanie, Giada, Lorenzo, Nihlim and Faith. Frank is also survived by a sister, Stella Wagner and a stepbrother and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Pelino, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private family viewing will be held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A private Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, in memory of Frank, would be appreciated to a food bank of one's choice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020