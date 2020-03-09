Home

Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Titus Church

Frank Progar Jr.

Frank Progar Jr. Obituary
Frank

Progar Jr.

Raccoon Township

Frank Progar Jr., of Raccoon Township, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.

Departing prayers will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Paul Householder officiating. Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Full military honors will be provided by the Beaver County Special Unit at 11 a.m. at St. Titus Church.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 9, 2020
