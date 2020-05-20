Home

Frank R. Thompson Obituary
Frank R. Thompson

New Sewickley Township

Frank R. Thompson, age 66, of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Frank was born December 17, 1953.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Charlene Thompson, and god children, Trish Arvay (Matt) and T.J. Waddell (Rachael).

He retired from PTC with 46 years of service.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where services will be held at 8 p.m.

We are adhering to the guidelines of the CDC; 25 guests are permitted in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your understanding and patience.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 20, 2020
