FRANK UNIS Jr.

FRANK UNIS Jr. Obituary
Frank Unis. Jr.

Aliquippa

Frank Unis, Jr., 66, of Aliquippa, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in his home.

Born March 16, 1954, in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Dolores (Refice) Unis.

A devoted and loving father, Frank loved golf, football, coaching his sons in sports and spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Frank III and Leah Unis, and Slade Unis; a daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Jason Altman; his beloved grandchildren, Ava Altman, Bruno and Luka Unis, and two sisters, Yvonne Unis and Denise Brooks.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19 a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
