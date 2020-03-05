|
|
Frank V. Viccari
Ellwood City
Mr. Frank V. Viccari, 91, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Viccari's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020