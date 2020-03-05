Home

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
FRANK V. VICCARI


1928 - 2020
FRANK V. VICCARI Obituary
Frank V. Viccari

Ellwood City

Mr. Frank V. Viccari, 91, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Viccari's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
