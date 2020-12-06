Frank Waryck
Aliquippa
Frank Waryck, aged 88, of Aliquippa, beloved father, grandfather, and dearest friend, passed into the House of his Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020, following a brief but courageous battle with complications from COVID-19.
Frank was born on March 20, 1932, to the late Stanley and Anna (née Kraycic) Waryck of Aliquippa. After graduating from Aliquippa High School in 1951, he served in the U.S. Army 25 th Military Police Company in Korea where he was awarded the Bronze Star. On January 29, 1955, he married his soul mate, partner, and the joy of his life, the late Sarah Jane "Sally" Orr.
Throughout his life, Frank had a passion of helping others. Frank touched countless lives through his service to the Ohio United Presbyterian Church as elder, deacon, and Sunday school leader, in addition to his many years of coaching little league and softball. Frank was also a proud Mason and member of both the Salvation Army and VFW. Because of the lasting impact that he made with others, Frank always seemed to know somebody anywhere that he went. His family fondly remembers that Frank would strike up a conversation with seeming strangers, only to quickly find a mutual connection-somebody whose life he had brightened with his unending love.
Vocationally, Frank worked at the seamless mill at J&L Aliquippa Works for 33 years, until his retirement in 1983. Frank was blessed to enjoy the next 37 years in retirement, playing golf twice per week with his golf league, spending time with his family, and traveling the world with his beloved Sally.
In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammi; his brothers, Stanley Waryck and William Waryck; his sister, Frances Mudrick, and his niece, Judy DeWitt.
He is survived by his children, Traci (Brian) Anderson and Frank (Sara) Waryck Jr.; grandchildren, Natalie (Daniel) Mendelsohn, Caitlin (Justin) Brosi, Kristin Waryck, and Steven (Maura) Anderson; great-granddaughter, Lia Mendelsohn; sister, Catherine (Jess) Gasper; 12 nieces and nephews; multiple grandnieces and grandnephews; and his many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to the Salvation Army or other charitable organization that strives to help others in need.
In order to keep friends and loved ones safe in these difficult times, in-person funeral services will be private. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed on the Ohio United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9. The family will host an in-person celebration of Frank's life at a later date.
HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, is entrusted with the arrangements.