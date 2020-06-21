Franklyn D. Saunders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklyn D.

Saunders

Georgetown

Franklyn D. Saunders, 82, of Georgetown (Greene Twp.), passed peacefully Friday evening, June 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of family.

Born February 19, 1938, in Long Branch, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl F. and Blanche E. (Creighton) Saunders. Frank had worked as an electrician in the steel industry. Besides his family, he was most proud of receiving a black belt in Karate and later in life became a caregiver giving life services which he cherished. He will be known for his great sense of humor.

Surviving is his life partner, Donna Lee Matchett, Georgetown; his children, Patti Saunders, Rochester; Frank C. and Kathleen Saunders, Chippewa; Richard D. Saunders, and his late wife Judy, New Brighton; Susan and Steve Rosenblum, Michigan; and Greg Saunders and Chris Saunders, both of Midland; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Harper Brady of the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved