Franklyn D.SaundersGeorgetownFranklyn D. Saunders, 82, of Georgetown (Greene Twp.), passed peacefully Friday evening, June 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of family.Born February 19, 1938, in Long Branch, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl F. and Blanche E. (Creighton) Saunders. Frank had worked as an electrician in the steel industry. Besides his family, he was most proud of receiving a black belt in Karate and later in life became a caregiver giving life services which he cherished. He will be known for his great sense of humor.Surviving is his life partner, Donna Lee Matchett, Georgetown; his children, Patti Saunders, Rochester; Frank C. and Kathleen Saunders, Chippewa; Richard D. Saunders, and his late wife Judy, New Brighton; Susan and Steve Rosenblum, Michigan; and Greg Saunders and Chris Saunders, both of Midland; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Harper Brady of the Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.