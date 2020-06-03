Fred M Dinterman
Beaver
Fred M Dinterman, age 76, of Beaver, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020. Fred was born April 2, 1944.
Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Services will be announced at a later date and time.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.