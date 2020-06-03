FRED M. DINTERMAN
Fred M Dinterman

Beaver

Fred M Dinterman, age 76, of Beaver, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020. Fred was born April 2, 1944.

Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Services will be announced at a later date and time.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
