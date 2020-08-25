Fred M. Dinterman
Rochester
Fred M. Dinterman, 76, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1944, and was the son of the late Ward and Louise Dinterman. Fred (Squeeg) worked at and later owned Dinterman's Window Washing Service in Rochester. He was a member of Sylvania Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed birdwatching and NASCAR. He always had a story, joke and a laugh to brighten your day. He will always be in our hearts.
He is survived by two sons, David (Jen) Dinterman of New Brighton, and Tom Dinterman of Beaver; a sister, Debbie (Chuck) Maxon of Mt. Morris; Sam Magill (Sue), Faye (Don) Rape, Noreen Austermuhl, Rose Tressler, and Carla (Larry) Weatherly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was also a special "pap" to Lori Handley and Mary Weatherly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Magill); son, Ward and two brothers, Charlie and Jackie.
A service and celebration of life will be held August 28, 2020 at Sylvania Hills Baptist Church, 567 Pittsburgh Road, Rochester PA 15074 at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com
.