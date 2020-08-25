1/1
FRED M. DINTERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Dinterman

Rochester

Fred M. Dinterman, 76, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was born April 2, 1944, and was the son of the late Ward and Louise Dinterman. Fred (Squeeg) worked at and later owned Dinterman's Window Washing Service in Rochester. He was a member of Sylvania Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed birdwatching and NASCAR. He always had a story, joke and a laugh to brighten your day. He will always be in our hearts.

He is survived by two sons, David (Jen) Dinterman of New Brighton, and Tom Dinterman of Beaver; a sister, Debbie (Chuck) Maxon of Mt. Morris; Sam Magill (Sue), Faye (Don) Rape, Noreen Austermuhl, Rose Tressler, and Carla (Larry) Weatherly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was also a special "pap" to Lori Handley and Mary Weatherly.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Magill); son, Ward and two brothers, Charlie and Jackie.

A service and celebration of life will be held August 28, 2020 at Sylvania Hills Baptist Church, 567 Pittsburgh Road, Rochester PA 15074 at 5 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved