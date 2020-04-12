Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Frederick "Fred" Bozic

Frederick "Fred" Bozic Obituary
Frederick 'Fred' Bozic

South Beaver Township

Frederick 'Fred' Bozic, 83, of South Beaver Twp., passed away on April 8, 2020, in his residence.

Born November 16, 1936, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Frederick and Alfreda (Rebeske) Bozic. A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Fred spent his time studying scripture, golfing with his buddies and being a Pappy.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Joyce (Jordan) Bozic; his children, Cynthia Ann (Jeff) Bokshon of Streetsboro, Ohio, Frederick John (Lisa Baker) Bozic of Davisville, Mo. and Deborah Ann (John) Beres of Chippewa Twp.; seven grandchildren, Jaimie (Jordan) Paterson, Joseph (Lilly) Bozic, Adam (Morgan) Petrosky, Nikki (Jared) Doss, Katie (Read) Petrosky, Alex Beres and Niko Beres; six great-grandchildren, Finley Paterson, Natalee Doss, Leena Bozic, Nova Doss, Evie Bozic and Nevaeh Doss; a sister, Evelyn Jordon Jurjevic; two brothers, Thomas (Janet) Bozic and Edward (Cindy) Bozic and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

All services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Fred's name to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center- Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or to Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Rd #300, New Kensington, PA 15068.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
