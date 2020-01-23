Home

J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Visitation
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Service
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
FREDERICK JAMES HOOD


1941 - 2020
FREDERICK JAMES HOOD Obituary
Frederick James Hood

Industry

Frederick James Hood, 78, of Industry, passed away Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, after a brief illness.

Born May 14, 1941, at home in Brighton Twp., he was the son of the late James and Carrie (Kincaid) Hood.

Fred was a graduate of Beaver Area High School. Fred worked for Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Vanport, Area Trucking Co., Busy Beaver and at G4S as a security guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Beckie (Schoaf) Hood in 2016; a sister, Marie Atkinson 2019, and a brother, Walter Hood.

Fred leaves behind his five children, who will miss him, two sons, Edwin and Clayton Hood at home in Industry and three daughters, Cheryl (Mickey) Lako, Chippewa, Tracy (Jeff) Harris, Monaca and Marian Hood, Brighton Twp. and her fiancé, Chris McHenry; two granddaughters, Violet (Trevor) Barker and Shelby Easterday; a brother, John (Jeannie) Hood; sisters, Doris Cooper, Thelma Bundy, Elise Maier, and Eileen Saunders; former wife, Barbara Hood Morris, as well as several nieces, nephews and their families.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with Pastor Donald MacNeil, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
