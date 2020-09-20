Fredric Auld Brydebell



Formerly of



Chippewa Township



Fred Brydebell, age 89, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va., from complications due to Covid-19. Born December 14, 1930, in New Brighton, Pa., he was the son of the late Alfred and Neale (Auld) Brydebell.



After spending 4 years in the U.S. Navy, Fred worked for Equifax, Inc. from which he retired. For most of his life he lived in Beaver Falls, Pa., until he moved to Fredericksburg, Va., to be closer to family. He loved being with his family, doing crossword puzzles, and the Steelers. He had many new friends at his senior living facility in Fredericksburg, especially the ladies at happy hour in the pub.



Fred is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Darrel and Lynn Brydebell of Spotsylvania, Va.; a granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer and Jarod Stevulak of Gainesville, Va.; and a great-granddaughter, Addison Joy Stevulak. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Bess Ross of Columbia Station, Ohio, and Lois Joan Thompson of Richland, Wash.; and four nieces and two nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Brydebell.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a public service. A private interment took place at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.



