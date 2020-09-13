1/
Gaetano "Guy" Crea
1928 - 2020
Gaetano 'Guy' Crea

Center Township

Gaetano "Guy" Crea, 91, of Center Twp., passed away after an extended illness on September 9, 2020.

He was born October 14, 1928, in Plati, Italy and was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Elizabeth (Lentini) Crea. Guy was also preceded in death by his wife , "MeMe"Crea; a brother, Michael; and two sisters, Carmela and Anna.

He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. Guy worked at the former J&L Steelworks and retired from Hopewell Township School District as a bus driver.

Guy loved playing his guitar and harmonica and took great interest in musical instruments.

He is survived by his two children, Maria Elizabeth and Edward "Butch" Krayniewski and Anthony Crea, and two grandchildren, Cristina Bregar and Edward and Ashley Krayniewski. Guy was also blessed with five great-grandchildren and many special friends.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of departing prayers at 11 a.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496 . A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church followed by internment at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
Mastrofrancesco F H
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
