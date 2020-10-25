1/1
Gary Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Brown

Ohioville

Gary Brown, 67, of Ohioville, passed away on October 24, 2020, after battling colon cancer for 1 year.

Born on August 25, 1953, he was the son of the late Elwyn and Helen Brown, and he was a faithful member of Ohioville Free Methodist Church. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Western Beaver High School and retired after 21 years as a mechanic and bus driver for Ferguson Transportation and Frye Transportation Group Inc. He also was an avid outdoorsman, especially loving to fish and hunt.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dolores.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Lisa; he was the loving father of Joshua Ambrose of Richlands, N.C., Grace Anne and Paul Haag of Charlotte, N.C., and Emily and Trent Bishop of New Brighton, Pa. He also leaves behind one sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Larry Lawson of Morehead City, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Catherin Brown of Greenville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Justin, Olivia, Daniel, and Liam, with one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online Condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved