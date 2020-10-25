Gary Brown
Ohioville
Gary Brown, 67, of Ohioville, passed away on October 24, 2020, after battling colon cancer for 1 year.
Born on August 25, 1953, he was the son of the late Elwyn and Helen Brown, and he was a faithful member of Ohioville Free Methodist Church. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Western Beaver High School and retired after 21 years as a mechanic and bus driver for Ferguson Transportation and Frye Transportation Group Inc. He also was an avid outdoorsman, especially loving to fish and hunt.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dolores.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Lisa; he was the loving father of Joshua Ambrose of Richlands, N.C., Grace Anne and Paul Haag of Charlotte, N.C., and Emily and Trent Bishop of New Brighton, Pa. He also leaves behind one sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Larry Lawson of Morehead City, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Catherin Brown of Greenville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Justin, Olivia, Daniel, and Liam, with one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online Condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
