Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY BOLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY E. BOLLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY E. BOLLARD Obituary
Gary E. Bollard

South Beaver Township

Gary E. Bollard, born August 12, 1953, of South Beaver Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian Bollard.

He as a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was the South Beaver Fire Chief for over 15 years, and was a member of the Little Beaver Lions Club. A successful business owner, he loved his music and hanging out with friends. He was tough at times, but would do anything for anyone. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie L. Bollard of Coraopolis and Lorrie K. Bollard (Shane Weatherly) of Darlington; his sister, Candace Veon; extended family, nieces, nephews and many close friends.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -